On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Eva Solorio Gomez, 60, of Hanford, received her wings and went to her heavenly home. Eva was a Godly woman who loved nothing more than the Lord, his word and her family. She set an example for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.

Eva was born in La Cofradia, Michocán, México on January 10, 1960. She was married for 7 years to Alfredo Gomez.

Eva was hard working, she always remained humble, and gentle to all, a powerful prayer warrior, and a selfless, kind, loving, giving and compassionate woman. Throughout her sickness she remained to have faith and trust in the Lord. She was a member of the Reconciliation Ministry. A true blessing to all souls she interacted with.

She left behind her loving husband Alfredo Gomez, her children Nancy and Jeff Galvan, Ramon and Lydia Mancilla, Lisa Amador and Destiny Amador and her siblings Jose Solorio, Maria Solorio, Leticia Solorio, Eleazar Solorio, Iren Solorio, and Jesse Solorio. She also leaves behind her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

She is preceded in death by her father Filemon Solorio, her mother Teresa Diaz and her son David Mancilla.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Family and Friends are invited to view Evas legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

