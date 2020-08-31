You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene Michael Anthony
0 entries

Eugene Michael Anthony

  • Updated
  • 0

Eugene Michael Anthony
October 18, 1942-August 1, 2020

Eugene Michael Avila, 77, of Hanford died Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Due to Covid 19, there will be no services at this time. A memorial will be held later in the spring or summer.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News