Eugene David Martin of Hanford was born March 6, 1951 to Frank M. and Emily B. Martin. At the end of his brave battle against cancer, Gene passed on January 16, 2021 to rejoice in the presence of his Lord that he loved and prayed to everyday. Gene was a loving, respected, protective, and devoted husband, Papa, son, son-in-law, brother and, the best kind of friend anyone could ask for.
Gene grew up on his familys dairy farm in Stratford. He attended Mary Immaculate Queen elementary school and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1970. Growing up working on the dairy, Gene learned a very strong work ethic that stayed with him throughout his life. Gene wanted to be remembered as a hard worker that always tried to do the best he could on the first try. Gene was organized, prepared for whatever may happen and meticulous. When it came to getting things done, Gene liked to push himself, he was strong and tough. Gene always made himself available to help out his family and friends with anything he could. Gene never met a tree that he couldnt help his son trim down. Gene retired in 2016 after almost 30 years of hauling milk for Superior Truck Lines, Inc. He enjoyed his job, took pride in his work and had great respect for the companys founder. Early on, Mr. Frank Amaral Sr. shared wise words of guidance with Gene and he never forgot the supportive and encouraging kindness shown him. Gene really felt good about being with the company from its beginning. Gene was an avid milk bottle collector for many years. After selling his collection, he still enjoyed checking eBay to watch what was going on with milk bottle sales.
Gene was very proud of getting his CCW, saying that being able to protect his wife and his grandchildren was most important to him. He enjoyed researching guns online and would encourage people he cared about to get their CCW. He never left home without his piece unless, of course, he was going somewhere that carrying a concealed weapon was illegal.
Gene loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren stayed over often. They may have played cards or binged watched their latest favorite tv show. He might have included them in a project he had going on in the backyard, made them his delicious bacon sandwich for lunch or, scooped up bowls of ice cream for everyone. When they were babies, Papa would take the extra “step” to get a smile or a laugh out of them. Papa loved his four grandchildren and they made him very happy.
Gene loved taking trips to his house at the coast. If it wasn't just he and his wife and their, four- legged “child”, English Bulldog, Lola, it was with grandchildren too. Fun down on the beach was included but, Gene would not drive his car on the sand. If you knew him, you know why.
At the time of his passing, plans for his and his wife's country house were nearing completion. Gene looked forward to being next door to his sons family in Tulare. He often talked about what he'd be doing with his grandchildren and all the things he wanted to teach his grandson, Anthony, after getting settled in the new house. Gene really enjoyed visiting or, talking to his buddies on the phone. He was genuinely interested in and, cared about what was going on in their lives. They laughed a lot, as well as, talked about serious issues, politics included. Gene was so friendly and could start up a conversation with anyone he met. If you met Gene, you'd remember him. During the last few days of his life it was Gene's wife and his son, Robert, that were by his side to comfort him and tell him how deeply he is loved and appreciated.
Gene is survived by his wife, Suzanne, beloved son, Robert A. Saenz, his wife Nicole, daughter, Vanessa E. Ball, her husband, Preston, father-in-law, Tony Mello and, brother-in-law, James Mello. Gene was blessed with grandchildren, Ava Saenz, Anthony Saenz, Sadie Ball, and Audrey Ball. Gene is also survived by his daughter Caren, her two sons, Michael and Phillip, sister, Carolyn Jones, her husband Larry, his godfather and dear friend, Leonard Mendes, as well as, three nephews and many cousins. In addition, Gene leaves behind, not one, not two, but three French Bulldog puppies that he had fun finding and buying for his wife last summer, Louis, Ruby, and Axel. Gene was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Emily, as well as, sister, Yvonne Pewitt.
Due to pandemic restrictions, the family chose private services which were arranged by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Burial was held at Lemoore Cemetery. In remembrance of Gene, please consider giving to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, The Brando Fund, Hanford, CA 93230 or, any charity of your choice.
