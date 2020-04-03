Ethel M. Ransdell
January 30, 1926 – March 30, 2020
Ethel Marie Ransdell of Armona, CA, entered heaven on March 30, 2020 in Hanford. Ethel was born on January 30, 1926 in Oolaga, Oklahoma to Patrick and Grace Beathe. She married Charles Ransdell and raised her family in Armona, CA.
Ethel was a past member of the Armona Women's Club and the Armona Volunteer Fire Dept. She was a member of Armona Central Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Adrian Ransdell, her parents Patrick and Grace Beathe, her sister Mable Bishel, her brother Ray Beathe, her daughter Judy Anderson and her great-grandson Michael “Mikie” Anderson.
Ethel is survived by her son Lonnie (Rose) Ransdell of Armona,CA, her daughters Linda Clup of North Bend, OR and Patricia Ransdell (Robert) of Armona, CA. Also surviving is her brother Harold Beathe of Tusin, AZ as well as 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 5 nieces.
Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services for Ethel must be private. We encourage friends and relatives to leave messages of condolences on our funeral home website at www.whitehurstmcnamarafuneralservice.com. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford, CA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.