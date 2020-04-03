× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethel M. Ransdell

January 30, 1926 – March 30, 2020

Ethel Marie Ransdell of Armona, CA, entered heaven on March 30, 2020 in Hanford. Ethel was born on January 30, 1926 in Oolaga, Oklahoma to Patrick and Grace Beathe. She married Charles Ransdell and raised her family in Armona, CA.

Ethel was a past member of the Armona Women's Club and the Armona Volunteer Fire Dept. She was a member of Armona Central Assembly of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles Adrian Ransdell, her parents Patrick and Grace Beathe, her sister Mable Bishel, her brother Ray Beathe, her daughter Judy Anderson and her great-grandson Michael “Mikie” Anderson.

Ethel is survived by her son Lonnie (Rose) Ransdell of Armona,CA, her daughters Linda Clup of North Bend, OR and Patricia Ransdell (Robert) of Armona, CA. Also surviving is her brother Harold Beathe of Tusin, AZ as well as 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and 5 nieces.

Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services for Ethel must be private. We encourage friends and relatives to leave messages of condolences on our funeral home website at www.whitehurstmcnamarafuneralservice.com. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford, CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Ransdell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.