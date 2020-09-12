You have permission to edit this article.
Estle Ray Bud Camp
Estle Ray Bud Camp

February 19, 1946 August 28, 2020

Estle Ray Bud Camp, 74, of Lemoore passed away August 28th. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19th at Riverdale Assembly of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

