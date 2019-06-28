Esther Sanchez Tamayo
February 14, 1957 – June 24, 2019
Esther Sanchez Tamayo, age 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, in her home surrounded by family and friends. She was a resident of Kings County for over 31 years. She was born on February 14, 1957, to Guadalupe and Joaquina (Felix) Sanchez in Estación Coahuila, Baja California, Mexico. Esther was the third of 8 siblings.
She attended school in Mexico and moved to Kings County after marrying, Juan Tamayo, the love of her life of over 45 years. Esther worked at Del Monte Foods, in Hanford, for 30 years. It was there that she met many of her lifelong friends. Esther was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured quality time with family and enjoyed every moment with them. Her life's passion was her family and friends; she enjoyed inviting them over to her home for special home-cooked meals, especially tamales during the holidays. Esther had a spirit and smile that would light up any room, she was always the life of the party, and was a pillar of strength for all those around her. She was selfless, genuine and kind, and never met a stranger who didn't become a forever friend. Esther was also a woman of extraordinary faith and held on to the Lord until her very last breath.
She is survived by her husband Juan Tamayo; son Dimas & Isa Tamayo; daughter Brenda & Ivan Pagan, Sr.; and daughter Nancy & Jesse Lona, her 10 grandchildren, Trinidad Tamayo, Anthonee Lona, Isaak Lona, Marzello Pagan, Diego Tamayo, Zebastian Pagan, Ryan Pagan, Ivan Pagan, Jr., Dina Tamayo and Julissa Lona. She is preceded in death, by her mother Joaquina Sanchez, grandmother Mauricia Felix, stepfather Francisco Bueno, and father Guadalupe Sanchez.
The family would like to thank the numerous friends and family that stayed by her side throughout her journey, her Del Monte family, the staff at Adventist Medical Center Hanford, Adventist Health Hospice, Dr. Havard, Dr. Nguyen, and her chemo nurse Chastity.
A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm with the Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church; 870 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore. Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Peter's with burial to follow at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona.
Family and Friends are invited to view Esther's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
