Esther M. Garcia
January 10, 1937-July 16, 2019
Esther M. Garcia of Selma, California, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was 82.
Esther was born on January 10, 1937 in Sanger, California. On August 5, 1965, Esther married Ralph Garcia and later made a home in Selma. Esther was a loving mother to her two daughters, Yvonne and Karen. Over the years, she worked at Selma Hospital and McCall Pharmacy, but her true passion was for helping others and dedicated much of her life to it. She was a member of the Lion and Lioness Clubs of Selma. She was a devoted member to Christ Driven Assembly of God and The Helen Gomez Ministries. Esther was also known for her amazing cooking and craft work. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends as she takes her final journey.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Garcia-Foley and husband Sean of Clovis, California. She was especially proud of her three grandchildren, Katianne Baker (Justin), Kylie and Kelsey. She is also survived by her brothers Frank Gomez (Helen), David Lopez (Dora), sisters, Lucy Reyes, Antonia Viramontes, Rachel Chavez, Beatrice Garcia (Refugio) and many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family. Esther was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Ann Garcia.
A graveside service will take place on August 2nd, at 10 AM, at the Selma Cemetery and followed by a reception at the Selma Portuguese Hall. Farewell - Page Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
