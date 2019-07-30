{{featured_button_text}}

Esther Garcia

January 10, 1937 - July 16, 2019

Esther M. Garcia, 82 of Selma, passed away on Tuesday, July 16th. Graveside services will be held at Floral Memorial Park on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:10am.

