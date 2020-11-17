Ernesto Anaya Garcia

Neto Garcia passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home, with his children by his side. He was 78 years old. He was born in Brawley, California on November 7, 1941, to Veronica Anaya and Antonio Garcia.
Neto has lived in Dinuba, California for more then 42 years. He was a supervisor for Giannini's Farms where worked for 54 years before he retired.
He is survived by his son Ernesto Garcia Jr. of Reedley, two daughters Rachel Garcia of Fresno, and Nancy Garcia of Dinuba, 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor, his daughter Jennifer, his son Jackie, his parents Veronica Anaya and Antonio Garcia, his six brothers Eddie, Arthur, Manuel, Gilbert, Michey and Gonzalo, two sister Rosa and Hortensia.
The family would like to express there gratitude to the family and friends, who came out to pay their respects and say their goodbyes.
Our father will be messed dearly!
Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 PM Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel, 1588 Lincoln Street, Kingsburg, immediately followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM also at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 20th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1275 Smith Street, Kingsburg immediately followed by burial at the Selma Cemetery District, 2430 Floral Avenue, Selma, California 93662.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.
