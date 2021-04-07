Ernest Ramirez Cordero, age 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Hospital, in Hanford, CA. He was born November 25, 1945, in Hanford, to Frank Sr. and Margaret Ramirez Cordero. He was the youngest out of 5 siblings; three brothers and two sisters.
He married his loving wife Trinidad Flores on May 25, 2008. He worked as a Plant Manager/Forklift Operator in Irrigation for 38+ years. He loved to travel, visit amusement parks and loved his pets very dearly. He enjoyed long rides on his motorcycle listening to oldies, like Chicano rock n roll. His favorite place was Pismo Beach, riding quads at Oceano Dunes. He cherished his John Wayne & Clint Eastwood movies, watched the discovery channel and had a passion for working on cars. He shared a lot of fun memories with his family and friends; with him making jokes and being funny. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Trinidad, and his two step-children; Janita and Sylvestor. Also, his sister, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and three brothers; Robert, Thomas, Frank Jr. and one of his sisters.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 7th from 2 4pm with the Rosary beginning at 3pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford. The Mass Service will be held on Thursday, April 8th, 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary; 10435 Hanford Armona Rd, Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
