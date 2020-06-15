Ernest "Ernie" Carlos
December 2, 1939 - June 5, 2020
On Friday, June 5, 2020, Ernie Carlos, loving husband and father passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 80. Ernie was born on December 2, 1939 in Calexico, CA to Lupe and Anita Carlos. On November 25, 1962, Ernie married Clara Gomez and they raised two children, a son, Ernie Carlos and a daughter, Michelle. Ernie was a retired welder and mechanic, known for his ability to fix anything, his love for the outdoors and being an amateur Rockhound. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his grandchildren and his great grandson.
Ernie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara, son, Ernie and wife Linda of Hanford, daughter Michelle and husband Chuck of Lemoore, his five grandchildren (Kathleen, Joseph (Karen Ta), Hannah, Andrew and Leann) and his great grandson, Nolan. Sisters Mary Lou Garza (Coalinga), Alice Esconlon (Visalia), Josie Baron (Hanford) and Anna Fox (San Diego). Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe and Anita Carlos, and brother, George.
Private services will be held. Friends who wish can make donations in Ernie's to Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.