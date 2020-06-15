Ernest "Ernie" Carlos

On Friday, June 5, 2020, Ernie Carlos, loving husband and father passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 80. Ernie was born on December 2, 1939 in Calexico, CA to Lupe and Anita Carlos. On November 25, 1962, Ernie married Clara Gomez and they raised two children, a son, Ernie Carlos and a daughter, Michelle. Ernie was a retired welder and mechanic, known for his ability to fix anything, his love for the outdoors and being an amateur Rockhound. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his grandchildren and his great grandson.