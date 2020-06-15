Ernest "Ernie" Carlos
0 entries

Ernest "Ernie" Carlos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ernest "Ernie" Carlos

Ernest "Ernie" Carlos

December 2, 1939 - June 5, 2020

On Friday, June 5, 2020, Ernie Carlos, loving husband and father passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 80. Ernie was born on December 2, 1939 in Calexico, CA to Lupe and Anita Carlos. On November 25, 1962, Ernie married Clara Gomez and they raised two children, a son, Ernie Carlos and a daughter, Michelle. Ernie was a retired welder and mechanic, known for his ability to fix anything, his love for the outdoors and being an amateur Rockhound. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his grandchildren and his great grandson.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Clara, son, Ernie and wife Linda of Hanford, daughter Michelle and husband Chuck of Lemoore, his five grandchildren (Kathleen, Joseph (Karen Ta), Hannah, Andrew and Leann) and his great grandson, Nolan. Sisters Mary Lou Garza (Coalinga), Alice Esconlon (Visalia), Josie Baron (Hanford) and Anna Fox (San Diego). Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe and Anita Carlos, and brother, George.

Private services will be held. Friends who wish can make donations in Ernie's to Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Carlos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News