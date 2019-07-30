Erma Carter-Olsen
March 12, 1921 - July 26, 2019
Erma Schmidtke Carter-Olsen, age 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019.
She was born March 12, 1921 in Chico, CA to Paul and Ida Schmidtke.
Erma Elvia Schmidtke came to Selma as a young girl with her parents. She was the youngest of their three daughters. She attended Selma elementary school and graduated from Selma High School in 1938.
Erma met Earl LaRue Carter and they were married on October 12, 1940. The war began and Earl joined the Air Force. In his absence, Erma became a bookkeeper for a local business. After the war, Earl and Erma settled outside of Selma and became involved in the farming community. Through the ensuing years, they had 5 children and worked hard at developing a diversified agricultural business.
After Erma & Earl's children left for college, they became involved in real estate with their first office in Fowler. After Earl's death in 1980, Erma continued the brokerage firm Carter and Associates and opened an office in Selma.
In 1983 Erma married Floyd Olsen who was a friend of both Earl and Erma's for over forty years. Erma continued working in Real Estate for a total of 38 wonderful years.
Erma knows what it's like to give back to a community you truly care about. She contributed generously of her time to assist in the development and expansion of various organizations. Erma was instrumental in collecting money to build the original Valley Children's Hospital, now known as Children's Hospital of Central California, served as Vice President in charge of membership, and served on the board of directors for seven years. She helped organize the Selma Kingsburg Guild to support the hospital and served as its President.
She was an active member of Bethel Hospital Guild and Pella Lutheran Church for over 45 years, serving many terms on the board of directors.
Erma also served 13 years as the Terry 4-H Community Leader and 2 years with the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Golf was Erma's favorite activity, aside from gardening. She was a Charter member of the Kings River Golf and Country Club, where she still enjoyed a round of golf in her 90's. Erma was an avid bridge player and also loved to travel extensively.
Erma is survived by her children Jeff Carter, son, and wife Latrell; Robin Nichols, daughter, and husband Clint; Candy Agnew, daughter, and husband Gene; Judy Gillespie; Step-son Chuck Olsen, and wife Mary; Ginger Olsen; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews she adored.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl Carter; husband, Floyd Olsen; daughter, Renee Carter and son, Rod Carter.
Erma will be remembered for her giving spirit, passion for entertaining, vibrant personality and love of people.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at Farewell Paige Funeral Chapel in Selma.
Because of Erma's support of many organizations, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity.
