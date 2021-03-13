Erin Jeanette Mueller was Gods gift when she was born on May 9, 1979. He called her home on November 29, 2020, at age 41.
Erin was a joyful child who showed promising potential. An excellent swimmer, Erin swam for the Hanford Piranhas for two seasons. She excelled in elementary school, played clarinet, and participated in 4H. While in 4H Erins life long interest in photography was sparked. During junior high school Erin went on a school sponsored trip to Spain. As an adult Erin assisted a local photographer at weddings, later photographing a wedding by herself. Previously Erin became the assistant at a store for dance wear. When both her children were in school, Erin worked as a yard duty supervisor.
When Erin was a teen, she was inflicted by the first of illnesses, mono. Next came chronic fatigue. At her passing Erin had struggled with fibromyalgia for over ten years. However, through the years of illness Erin nurtured her children to young adulthood. Their maturity into loving, honorable adults is due in large part the Erin's mothering. She also cared for her ill father in her home until his death.
The greatest focus and joy of Erin's life were her family. Her firstborn required additional care, medical appointments, and therapies. Erin was there for it all. She was equally devoted to her son. Later Erin supported both of her children in their school, dance, and sport activities. She attended numerous practices, recitals, and games. Recently, Erin assisted her son to obtain his drivers license. Erin constantly told her children of her love for them and her pride in them.
Erin kept up with her many friends, some of whom she knew from an early age. These friends blessed her life, and she blessed theirs. In recent years a new friendship blossomed into romance when Erin met Brian, who loved her unconditionally. Brian's family welcomed Erin and she was in a happy place, enjoying being surrounded with love.
Erin had many gifts. Music was important to Erin and she had a beautiful singing voice. She was creative with photography, interior design and art. Her caring nature led her to aspire to become a nurse. She satisfied the family with special foods she prepared. Erin enjoyed travel, having been to many places in California as well as trips to other states, particularly to visit family. She once even flew a small airplane during an initial lesson. Her spontaneous one-liners caused much family laughter. Erin had a heart for animals, having rescued several stray dogs and adopting stray cats.
Erin is survived by her daughter, Katelyn Jeanette Barcellos; her son, Jacob Alan Mueller; her mother, Carole Kearney; her fiancé, Brian Roberts, his son and his family; extended family and numerous friends. Preceding Erin in death was her father, Robert Kearney; her grandparents Carl and Jean Stachowski; and Robert and Francis Kearney; aunt Audrey Walker; cousin Kirsten Dart.
Erin will be remembered for her beauty, smile, her unique sense of humor, Irish green eyes and long blonde hair. Mostly she will be remembered for her loving, generous nature. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Family is grateful to Peoples Funeral Chapel for their compassionate care. We are thankful for the love and support of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
