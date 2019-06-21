Eric Cuevas
December 26, 1969 – June 16, 2019
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Eric “Ninj” Cuevas, beloved son, husband, father and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 49 years, due to a brain aneurysm. Eric married Alma Barajas on May 15, 1999. Eric will be forever remembered by Alma, his wife of 20yrs, and three daughters, Cassandra, Sarah and Naomi, by his mother Esperanza Cuevas, his brother Joe and sisters Gloria (Conro), Evelyn (Kishaba) and Maribel. He was preceded in death by his father José. Eric is survived by 5 nieces, 5 nephews, a large, loving extended family, and many dear friends.
Born in Hanford on December 26, 1969, and raised in Kettleman City, Eric last resided in Lemoore, CA. After elementary school in Kettleman City and Avenal High School, he attended West Hills Community College and Porterville Community College playing football for both. For almost 30 years, Eric had a passion for the art of Kenpo Karate. He began studying under the Double Dragon Kenpo Karate Dojo in Sanger, attaining the level of 5th degree black belt. He loved to compete and teach. In 2007, Eric graduated from Coalinga State Hospital Police Academy and began service as a State Hospital Police Officer in Coalinga.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at St. Peter's. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 9:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
