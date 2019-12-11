{{featured_button_text}}
Eric Albert Gonzales

September 24, 1987 – December 5, 2019

Eric Gonzales of Lemoore passed away on Thursday, December 5th at the age of 32. Eric grew up in Lemoore and graduated from Lemoore High School. He could always make everyone laugh, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved to barbeque. He really loved his family, especially his 2 daughters.

Eric is survived by his fiancé Olivia Osuna, 2 daughters: Marilyn Jane Gonzales & Juliet Marie Gonzales, parents: Rene & Gloria Gonzales, 2 brothers: Christopher Gonzales & Ronald Gonzales, all of Lemoore. As well as future in-laws: Olivia Osuna of Lemoore & German Osuna of Mexico, and future sister-in-laws: Jessica Garcia of Lemoore, Darlene Osuna, Vanessa Chaveira both of Hanford, his uncle Leon Gonzales of Laton, 4 aunts: Sylvia Rocha, Beatrice Martinez, Stella Webb & Mercedes Rojas Gonzales.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.

