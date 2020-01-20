Enriqueta Mora
March 8, 1935-Janaury 13, 2020
Our dearly loved Enriqueta was an exemplary wife and mother who loved her family and friends greatly. She was a faithful companion who found joy and satisfaction in knowing Jehovah God until her death. She was known for her patience, compassion and nobility. Throughout our life we shared so many joys and beautiful memories with her. Romans 8:18 helps us to look forward to the time when all suffering that we see today will be a thing of the past in comparison to the Bible promise of everlasting life on a paradise earth. We will greatly miss our Mother, Wife and Friend “Queta”.
She is survived by her husband Isaias, her daughters and sons Margarita, Sylvia, Ismael, Gilbert and Gustavo. Her brother and sisters Angelita Molina, Lidia Pimentel, Guadalupe Sanchez and Gloria Briones. Also, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The Mora family wish to express our most sincere gratitude to all for their kind and loving support that has been given to all of us in this most difficult time. You have provided so much encouragement and comfort that we need to help us endure our loss. Your love shown to us has been a “source of great comfort” as is described at Colossians 4:11 in this difficult time. We love you all!
Funeral service will be held on Saturday January 25th, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
11028 17th Avenue
Lemoore, CA 93245
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
