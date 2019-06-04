Enid Sylvia Brown
May 30, 1935-June 1, 2019
The family of Enid Sylvia Brown announces her peaceful passing on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Lemoore, CA, at the age of 84.
Preceded in death, by her loving husband of 41 years, Kelly Brown Sr., Enid is survived by her daughter, Vanessa; sons: Kelly Jr. and spouse, Mila, of Lemoore, California, Keith of Yuma, Arizona, Kerk and spouse, Vicky, of Dana Point, California; brothers: Linton of Florida, Albert of Jamaica and New York City; sisters: Gloria, Iceline and Dorothy, all of Florida; grandchildren: Eryn, Hunter, Kellen, Mischelle, Kai, Kelly III, Elliott; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by sisters Yvonne, Violet, Gertrude and a brother, David.
Enid Sylvia Chang was born May 30, 1935 in Kingston, Jamaica to George and Violet Chang. In her youth Enid lit up the room with her beautiful smile. As a nursing student in 1950s England, she caught the eye of a handsome American airman, Kelly Brown Sr. Enid and Kelly raised four children in Lompoc where she also worked as a longtime nurse at Lompoc Hospital. When Kelly passed in 2000, Enid moved to be near her adult children, first in Arizona and later, for the last 12 years, in Lemoore. Known affectionately as “Noney” by adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren, she exuded warmth and love. Noney will be remembered as exceptionally big-hearted. She always prioritized the well-being of her family members and others over her own needs. May you rest peacefully with Poppy, beloved Noney; we love and miss you and are proud of the life you led.
An interment for Enid will be held on Friday, June 7 at 10:00 am at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a reception at Embassy Suites Lompoc.
