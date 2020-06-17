Emma Miguel
July 20, 1925 – June 14, 2020
Emma Miguel, 94, died Sunday, June 14th, praying the rosary with her family by her side. She leaves 4 children Rochelle (Les) Breschini, Patricia (Dean) Miguel-Shiroyama, Gilbert (Marilyn) Miguel and Jerilyn (Kirk) Emge, 1 sister: Janet Crets. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gilbert. Emma loved everyone! One would never know who would be sitting at the table, sharing a meal with us. Her gardening and working by her husband's side was her life, whether milking cows, or in the fields, they were inseparable. Their marriage was the original “Love Story”. If they weren't working together, they could be found at K.C. Bowl. Mom would keep score as dad was enjoying the camaraderie of his fellow teammates. It was understood that we couldn't get married on a Tuesday or Friday, as there would be no one to walk us down the aisle. Funny, by true! Her love for baking came naturally. There was never a recipe that she wouldn't try. Some were better than others.
Undoubtedly, the loves of her life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her face would light up at just their names: Shane, Ann Marie, Kellie, Lucas, Tyler, Patrick, Dailyn, Olivia Rose, Noah and Henry (Hank), your “Vaw Vie” loved you to the moon and back. It is with sadness, that her future baby great-granddaughter, Miller, will never enjoy her “Vaw Vie's” love.
The family wants to extend a special thank you to her cousin, Clarence Mattos. His devoted love, attention, daily visits and treats brought mom such joy.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service was held. We know mom has many friends and family who would love to share their respect, but may do so with prayers. In memory of mom make your favorite recipe and serve it with some homemade ice cream!
