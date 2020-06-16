Emma Miguel, 94, died Sunday, June 14th, praying the rosary with her family by her side. She leaves 4 children Rochelle (Les) Breschini, Patricia (Dean) Miguel-Shiroyama, Gilbert (Marilyn) Miguel and Jerilyn (Kirk) Emge, 1 sister: Janet Crets. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gilbert. Emma loved everyone! One would never know who would be sitting at the table, sharing a meal with us. Her gardening and working by her husband's side was her life, whether milking cows, or in the fields, they were inseparable. Their marriage was the original “Love Story”. If they weren't working together, they could be found at K.C. Bowl. Mom would keep score as dad was enjoying the camaraderie of his fellow teammates. It was understood that we couldn't get married on a Tuesday or Friday, as there would be no one to walk us down the aisle. Funny, by true! Her love for baking came naturally. There was never a recipe that she wouldn't try. Some were better than others.