Emma Lou McMunn
May 4, 1936 – December 10, 2019
Emma Lou McMunn, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Hanford, California with her devoted husband Bill of 56 years by her side. Lou was born at the family home in Armona, California, on May 4, 1936 to Gladys Gloie Cook and John Wesley Clark, who were the rock and foundation of our family.
Lou attended Armona Elementary School and Hanford High School. She worked at Armstrong Tire Company as a bookkeeper before her marriage and later as a teacher's aide at Armona Union Elementary School. She was a member of Calvary Christian Center.
Family was the center of her life and she took great pride in being a mother and homemaker. Her thoughts and prayers were always focused on her children. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and loved opening her beautiful home, filled with love and laughter, to friends and family.
On January 20, 1980 Lou and Bill each responded to an altar call in the Hanford First Baptist Church and received Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. That day they were filled with the Holy Spirit of God and were born again.
You have free articles remaining.
Lou's obituary would not be complete without mentioning her great sense of humor and love of laughter. She taught us all to laugh at ourselves, laugh at life, and laugh often.
Her brother was the late Milton L. Clark of Sanger. Predeceasing her birth were siblings Dortha Lou, Ode, and Page Clark.
Lou is survived by her husband William David McMunn of Hanford, three children John, Janelle, and David, and ten grandchildren John, Corinne, Clark, Carly, Caitlyn, Stephen, James, Matteo, Sofia, and Lucas and five great-grandchildren Jackson, Kylie, Dylan, Blaze, and Joanie; sister-in-law Ella Faye Clark of Sanger and brother-in-law Tim McMunn of Sacramento.
She was laid to rest in the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, just a short walk from the family home where she was born. A private family memorial service followed.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 584-5591.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.