Emma (Jean) Waggoner
November 16, 1928 – May 6, 2020
Jean was born in Selma, CA and resided there for the majority of her life. She moved to Minden, NV at the age of 85, where she passed of natural causes on May 6, 2020. On November 27, 1945 she married Harley Waggoner during his service with the US Navy. She was a military wife/mother and worked at various canneries in the Selma area. Jean was talented in various crafts, such as crochet, sewing, and plastic canvas, but known for her beautifully painted, award winning ceramic pieces. She frequented the Selma Senior Center daily for many years, taking a leading role in the ceramics division and assisting in craft fairs. She found joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed gambling at local casinos. Jean will be remembered by family and friends as a selfless and loving woman.
Jean is proceeded in death by her husband Harley Waggoner, son David Waggoner, sisters Margaret Perryman and Edna Waggoner, her brother William Baldwin, her great-grandson Wyatt Methman and so many others she loved dearly. She is survived by her son-in-law and daughter Gregg and Carol Page, daughter-in-law Sheila Waggoner, grandchildren Randy Nelms, Jeffery Nelms, Samantha Salbeck, Jennifer Sullivan, Cory Nelms, Christina Anthony, Jimmy Anthony, Denna Methman, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions of group gatherings, a graveside service will be held for immediate family members only. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please contact Gregg Page at (559) 351-9032 if you would like to be notified when the date and time has been determined.
