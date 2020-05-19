Emma (Jean) Waggoner

Jean was born in Selma, CA and resided there for the majority of her life. She moved to Minden, NV at the age of 85, where she passed of natural causes on May 6, 2020. On November 27, 1945 she married Harley Waggoner during his service with the US Navy. She was a military wife/mother and worked at various canneries in the Selma area. Jean was talented in various crafts, such as crochet, sewing, and plastic canvas, but known for her beautifully painted, award winning ceramic pieces. She frequented the Selma Senior Center daily for many years, taking a leading role in the ceramics division and assisting in craft fairs. She found joy in her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed gambling at local casinos. Jean will be remembered by family and friends as a selfless and loving woman.