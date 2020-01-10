Emma Faye Forrester
July 4, 1926 – January 6, 2020
Emma Faye Forrester, of Hanford, transitioned from this life into the loving arms of her Savior on January 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on July 4, 1926 to William and Grace Head in McKinley, Missouri, and as a young girl thought that all of the fireworks on that day were just for her. She met the love of her life, James Kenneth Forrester, in Aurora, Missouri at her parents' general store while she was sitting on top of a Coke cooler. Ken and Faye married on February 9, 1946 and had three children, Pamela Ann, Sherry Gayle, and James Michael. In 1962, their family moved to Hanford where Faye worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Lemoore Naval Air Station as a telephone operator from which she retired in 1986.
After retirement, Faye enjoyed gardening and visiting with neighbors. Her and her husband's constant presence sitting out in their front yard earned them the name of “the neighborhood watch.” Faye loved having family dinners, barbecues, and holiday celebrations, which she always made extra special. She loved to travel the US with her husband in either her Cadillac or her Lincoln. Her love of road trips, especially to the coast, earned her the nickname, “Roadrunner.” During her time in Hanford, Faye attended The First Baptist Church, Lakeside Community Church, and Kings Christian Fellowship and particularly enjoyed the worship services. Faye lived a full life filled with laughter, family and friends. Faye will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ken Forrester, her son Mike Forrester, and her son-in-law Mike Sikora. She is survived by her brother, R.L. “Bud” Head of Marionville, Missouri, daughter Pam Sikora of Fresno, daughter Sherry Pack of Fredericktown, Missouri, grandchildren Steve Sikora and wife Irene of Fresno, Pat Sikora and wife Cyndi of Fresno, Leslie “Missy” Davis and husband Chris of Hanford, Jason Wells and wife Lisa of Fredericktown, Missouri, Kevin Sikora of Fresno, and great-grandchildren Emalie Davis, Megan Wells, Garrett Davis, Justin Wells, Katie Davis, Allyson Sikora, Kourtney Sikora, Ella Sikora, Joshua Wells, and Jacob Wells.
Faye's family would like to thank the entire staff of Valley Christian Home for contributing to the three wonderful years she lived there, and Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation, as well as Adventist Hospice Services for the care she received during her last weeks of life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24th at 1 pm at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N Douty St, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Faye's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
