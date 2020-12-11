Emilia Rose Wren was born on November 25, 2020, and passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on November 28, 2020. During her three short days here on Earth, she touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends.
Emilia is survived by her parents, Philip & Rosalind Wren of Lemoore; grandparents, Marty & Nita Wren and Kenny & Lisa Wong; aunts and uncles, Norman & Maritess Bontogon and Jerry Wong & Crystal Chung; cousins, Ava, Eli & Iris Bontogon.
No service will be held at this time. Donations can be made in Emilia's memory to Valley Children's Hospital at valleychildrens.org.
Our family wishes to thank the loving and compassionate doctors and nurses at Valley Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.