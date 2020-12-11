You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emilia Rose Wren
0 entries

Emilia Rose Wren

November 25, 2020 - November 28, 2020

  • 0

Emilia Rose Wren was born on November 25, 2020, and passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving parents on November 28, 2020. During her three short days here on Earth, she touched many lives and was deeply loved by family and friends.

Emilia is survived by her parents, Philip & Rosalind Wren of Lemoore; grandparents, Marty & Nita Wren and Kenny & Lisa Wong; aunts and uncles, Norman & Maritess Bontogon and Jerry Wong & Crystal Chung; cousins, Ava, Eli & Iris Bontogon.

No service will be held at this time. Donations can be made in Emilia's memory to Valley Children's Hospital at valleychildrens.org.

Our family wishes to thank the loving and compassionate doctors and nurses at Valley Children's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

To plant a tree in memory of Emilia Wren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News