Elvira L. Gomes

June 9, 1925 – February 26, 2020

Elvira Linda Gomes, 94 years of age, suddenly entered Heaven on February 26, 2020 in San Luis Obispo. Elvira was born on June 9, 1925, to Manual V and Mary Rodriques of Lemoore. In 1946 Elvira married Leonard Gomes of Hanford and they were happily married for 55 years until Leonard's death in 2002.

Elvira is survived by two sisters; Elsie Benevides of Tulare and Emma Jane Harvey of Nipomo; Elvira's brother, Eddie Rodrigues predeceased her. Also surviving are Elvira's four children and their spouses; Rachel Simas (husband Manual A deceased) of Hanford, David Gomes (wife Naida) of Hanford, Raymond Gomes (wife Mary) of Arroyo Grande, and Roger Gomes (wife Tish) of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Elvira, affectionately known as “Vava”, is survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

Elvira lived life to the fullest and was very involved in many community and social organizations and activities throughout her entire life. To mention just a few;

- Children's Catholic Catechism teacher for 34 years.

