Elvira L. Gomes
June 9, 1925 – February 26, 2020
Elvira Linda Gomes, 94 years of age, suddenly entered Heaven on February 26, 2020 in San Luis Obispo. Elvira was born on June 9, 1925, to Manual V and Mary Rodriques of Lemoore. In 1946 Elvira married Leonard Gomes of Hanford and they were happily married for 55 years until Leonard's death in 2002.
Elvira is survived by two sisters; Elsie Benevides of Tulare and Emma Jane Harvey of Nipomo; Elvira's brother, Eddie Rodrigues predeceased her. Also surviving are Elvira's four children and their spouses; Rachel Simas (husband Manual A deceased) of Hanford, David Gomes (wife Naida) of Hanford, Raymond Gomes (wife Mary) of Arroyo Grande, and Roger Gomes (wife Tish) of Klamath Falls, Oregon. Elvira, affectionately known as “Vava”, is survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Elvira lived life to the fullest and was very involved in many community and social organizations and activities throughout her entire life. To mention just a few;
- Children's Catholic Catechism teacher for 34 years.
- For 50 years, Elvira and her husband led hundreds of Portuguese “Grand Marches” for wedding celebrations, conventions, and celebrations throughout the San Joaquin Valley and Pismo Beach
- Hawaiian Dancing instructor and entertainer for 30 years
- 4-H Sewing Leader for 10 years
- Member of FFA Parent's Club for many years
- Member of numerous ukulele and dancing groups
- Exhibited scenic farm oil paintings at Kings County Fair for many years
Elvira will be fondly remembered for her love for the Lord Jesus Christ, love for her family and friends and a loving and joyful personality.
Visitation for Elvira will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Church. A Rosary will begin at 10:00 am at the Church and Mass will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral services under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
