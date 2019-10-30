Elvira C. Marquez
June 16, 1949 – October 17, 2019
Elvira Marquez of Hanford passed away on Oct 17, 2019 in Fowler, CA. Funeral services will be on Friday, Nov 1, 2019. Viewing begins at 8:30am – 9:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. Rosary will at 9:30am and Mass will follow at 10:00am at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
