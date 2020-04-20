Elva Blanche Lopez
December 16, 1922 - April 14, 2020

On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Elva Blanche Lopez passed away at the age of 97 in her home surrounded by family. Elva was born in Fresno County on December 16, 1922 and was married to Clifford Lopez on May 3, 1941. They had 6 children: Carole Ayers, Jerry Lopez, Patricia Smith, Kim Lopez, Tammie Correia, and Tommy Lopez.

Elva spent many years as a homemaker, raising her children at the Cal-King Feedlot in Lemoore where her husband worked. In the 1970's she worked for 4 years as a spinner at Candlewick Yarn in Lemoore. Her family moved to the Five Points area where she worked for 13 years as a teacher's aide and custodian at Westside Elementary.

Elva was known by the older generation as “Squirt” and to everyone else she was just Grandma. Throughout her life she was known for her small size and big personality. Later in life she was known for her handmade quilts. Everyone in her family has a quilt made by Grandma and they would all list them as a prized possession. Elva learned to make tamales for Christmas early in her marriage and continued hosting this Christmas tradition well into her 90's. Elva loved nothing more than having family around her, she welcomed any visitor who wanted to sit and talk. She loved to tell stories about growing up with her many siblings and would always share her words of wisdom if asked.

Elva was preceded in death by her husband Clifford, her daughters Carole and Kimberly, and her grandson Shane Shelley. She is survived by her brother Bobby Nunes, her children Jerry, Patricia (Tish), Tammie and husband Joe Correia, and Tommy and wife Kleo Lopez, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 safety measures, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family at the Lemoore Cemetery with a memorial service to follow when it is safe to plan larger gatherings.

