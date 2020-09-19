Eloise Alamea was born on September 11, 1931 in Sweet Water Texas to Clemente Saldivar and Cirila Aguilar. She passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on September 10, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Eloise loved her family and friends with all of her heart and she was always very giving to those in need. She was a proud member of the Guadalupanas and cherished the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Eloise was loved dearly, and she will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond, daughter Barbara and sons, Vincent, Benny and Raul. Eloise is survived by her son, Raymond Jr., daughter-in-law Jae, her four granddaughters, Angela, TinaMaria, Melissa, Sarah, her grandson Benny, four great granddaughters, Bianca, McKinley, Sophia, and Ruby, five great grandsons, Luke, Jayden, Mark, Sam and Micah. As well as, her brother Alex Saldivar, sister Sarah Razo and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 8:00am- 9:15am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. Rosary for Eloise will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at the Church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.
