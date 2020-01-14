Eloisa Zapata
July 30, 1933 - January 6, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Eloisa Zapata, 86, of Fowler passed away on January 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Fowler from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will also be at St. Lucy's at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Fowler Cemetery District
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.