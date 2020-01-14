{{featured_button_text}}

Eloisa Zapata

July 30, 1933 - January 6, 2020

Eloisa Zapata, 86, of Fowler passed away on January 6, 2020. A visitation will be held at St. Lucy's Catholic Church in Fowler from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian burial will also be at St. Lucy's at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Fowler Cemetery District

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments