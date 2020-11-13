You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elmer Lee Blackie Waymire
0 entries

Elmer Lee Blackie Waymire

January 16, 1931 November 9, 2020

  • 0

Elmer Lee Blackie Waymire, 89, of Lemoore passed away November 9th. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Rosary & Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Waymire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News