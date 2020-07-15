Elmer Glenn Greer
July 22, 1929 – July 9, 2020
Elmer Glenn Greer passed away on July 9, 2020 at the Kings Nursing Home in Hanford. He was 90 years of age. Elmer was born in Lemoore, California. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. He loved hunting and was an excellent craftsman. He was also a past member of Square Eights.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, son Martin and his wife Caroline and son Charles. Also surviving is his niece Kristine Lusk and husband Cecil and his grand-nieces and nephews; Sarah (Vern) Lackey and their children Makaila and Makenzie, Margaret Simpson and her daughter Molly and Sean (Beth) Lusk and their children Darren and Logan.
Elmer was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine and father, Charlie, brother, Wallace and sister-in-law Margaret. He was also preceded by his beloved dog Sophia.
A Rosary for Elmer will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:30 am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery at 9:30am. Memorial Mass is planned for a later date.
