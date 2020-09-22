You have permission to edit this article.
Elmar Adolfo Marroquin Sr.
Elmar Adolfo Marroquin Sr.

December 12, 1953 September 2, 2020

He leaves behind his wife, Enma, his three children (and their spouses), Militza & Pedro, Elmar & Sarah, and Enma, and four grandchildren, Jacob, Elliot, Sydney and Johnathan. He loved them greatly.

Elmar (known by many as Don Fito) was widely remembered and known for his passion for soccer. He was a very talented soccer player and had the pleasure of coaching so many of our Hanford children from 1993-2006. Elmar had an infectious personality, he spread laughter and happiness to everyone around him. He was very charismatic and though he was naturally the center of attention he always remained humble and did many good deeds for strangers and friends, expecting nothing in return.

The Marroquin Family gives a most sincere Thank You to all who have love and support them through this moment of sadness. Please continue to share your memories of Don Fito and dont forget to accompany those memories with a Cuba libre, without Fidel Castro (a drink he created) a shot of Bacardi, Diet Pepsi, lime, ice and CHEERS!

We will honor our father by continuing his legacy, spreading laughter, humility, cheer and good-doing.

Funeral Services

Rosary September 25, 2020, 3 7pm, Whitehurst Funeral

Funeral September 26, 2020, 9:30am, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church

