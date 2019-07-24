Ellis Ray Barton
January 20, 1960 - July 21, 2019
Ellis Ray Barton was born on January 20, 1960 in West Covina, CA to his wonderful parents Thomas William Barton and Lois Lueva Baker-Barton.
Ellis went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019 in Hanford, CA surrounded by his family, who were his world. He was 59 years of age.
Ellis was a hard worker. In his early years, he worked for Merlex Stucco in Orange County, CA. Once he moved his family to Hanford in 1997, he became a local truck driver for Stoney's Sand and Gravel in Lemoore, CA. He retired in 2014 and focused on his hobbies. He enjoyed life to the fullest, working on old cars, camping, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hanging out at his daughter and son-in-law's shop, Brad's Hanford Smog-N-Tune.
He married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Puckett when they were just teenagers. They married October 4, 1980 in Chino Hills, CA. They welcomed three daughters, Trisha, Rachel and Brandi. He was a devoted husband and father. They made their home in Chino Hills, CA until they relocated to Hanford, CA in 1997.
Ellis joins his grandparents and parents, Thomas and Lois Barton; brothers, Frank, Tony, and Kevin Barton; as well as his brother-in-law, Alan Roberts; in heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sandra Barton; his three beautiful daughters, Trisha (Jason) McKee; Rachel (Shadie) Ramirez; and Brandi Barton; his 4 grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Landon McKee; Seth and Camden Ramirez; brothers, Tom (Starla) Barton; Erwin (Brenda) Barton; Danny Barton; sister, Tammy Roberts; mother-in-law, Virginia Hunsucker; as well as countless other nieces, nephews and family members.
A Celebration of Life for Ellis Ray Barton will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Glad Tidings Church; 750 E. Grangeville Blvd, Hanford, CA with a luncheon will immediately following.
The family would like to thank Kaiser Permanente's doctors and nurses, Asera Care Hospice, and the countless family and friends that have cared and supported Ellis and the family throughout this journey.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ellis' legacy and send condolences to the family at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
