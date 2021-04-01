You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth J. Nail
0 entries

Elizabeth J. Nail

March 17, 1937 March 25, 2021

  • 0

Elizabeth Joana Nail, a longtime resident of Hanford, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Visalia. Elizabeth was born in Dinuba, CA to Arthur and Mildred Whitaker. She married Fred Bethel and began to raise a family. In 1964 she married Russell Nail and they were married for 55 years before his passing in 2019.

Elizabeth was a very talented professional woman. She began a career in banking that spanned 48yrs. Her very first job in banking was at Crocker Bank. She followed with positions at Bank of America, Imperial Bank, Citi Bank and Wells Fargo each time advancing in her career. She finished as a Bank Vice President.

In addition to her full-time banking career, she operated a small business selling Mary Kay cosmetics for many years. Elizabeth also devoted a great deal of her time to local organizations and charities. She served on the Grand Jury for several years, was a member of the Hanford Soroptimists, Director of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce, St. Brigid Finance volunteer and a member of the Red Hat Society to name just a few.

Elizabeth is survived by her brothers Butch Barker of Visalia, William Barker of Las Vegas, and her sister Mary Joyce Allen of Washington. She leaves 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Nail, her children Fred Bethel, Jr., Timothy Russell, Arthur Bethel-Nail and Vicki Kay Funch.

Viewing for Elizabeth will be held at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford on Tuesday April 6, 2021 from 3-7pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church with burial to follow at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Nail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News