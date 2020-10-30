Eleanor Mary Alves was born on August 11, 1923 in Fresno. She lived her entire life in California. She married John Louis Alves on October 31, 1941. They had 3 children. She worked on the farm her early adulthood until 1958. Then spent her time in Artesia, CA as a waitress. In 1969 she moved to Avenal until she moved to Marysville, CA to spend her final years with her daughter Patricia. Her favorite past times were playing cards and dominos with the family, going to play bingo and watching the Los Angeles Dodgers. She passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, the first day of the World Series with her Dodgers in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Alves, her infant daughter, her son Gary Alves, her sister Marie Correia and brother Francis Gonsalves. She is survived by her sister Elsie Correia, her son John Alves and his wife Shirley, her daughter Patricia Olson, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren all of whom will miss her greatly.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 30th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
