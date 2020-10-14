You have permission to edit this article.
Eleanor (Ellye) Ann (Quinn) Angelico
Eleanor (Ellye) Ann (Quinn) Angelico

October 20, 1933 - October 6, 2020

On October 6, 2020, Eleanor (Ellye) Ann (Quinn) Angelico loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 86. Ellye was born on October 20, 1933 in Salem, MA to parents Maurice and Anna (Sheridan) Quinn. She was preceded in death by her husband Salvatore (Sam) Angelico in 2008 and her siblings Richard, Arthur, Maurice, John, Gertrude, William, and James,

Ellye was raised in Salem, MA, and worked as a telephone switchboard operator before marrying Salvatore (Sam) Angelico on June 3, 1956. She became a Naval officers wife and moved around several times living in Arizona, California, Florida, Ohio, Texas, and Spain, but she was always able to keep traditions alive for her family, wherever they might be. She was a room mother at her childrens schools, did volunteer work at the Soup Kitchen, and worked in retail selling clothing and shoes. Ellye really loved assisting others.

Ellye is survived by her daughter Ann Marie Angelico and son-in-law Francisco (Paco) Marquez Navarro of El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, her son Steven Paul Angelico and daughter-in-law Villy Angelico, her grandchildren Michael and Nicole of Torrance Ca, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Due to the current events, no service will be held at this time. The family requests that donations be made in Ellyes name to St. Judes Hospital in place of flowers. St. Jude Childrens Hospital

