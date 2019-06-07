Elden “Ellie” Jeffrey Hunt
May 14, 1947 – June 5, 2019
Elden “Ellie” Jeffrey Hunt, 72 was born in Hanford, CA on May 14, 1947 to Dale Edward & Audrey Armenta (Hall) Hunt. He passed away in Hanford, CA on June 5, 2019.
Ellie worked in the family business at “Hunt & Sons” custom harvesting for several years before eventually working at Armstrong Pirelli Tire Co., as well as the auto body industry.
After graduating from Laton High School, Ellie enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard. He loved cars, horses and achieved the dream of earning his pilot's license.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Webster, son Nathan Hunt and wife Nancy, grandchildren, Nacole & Nathaniel, stepson, Adam Newell and wife Palwasha and grandchildren, John and Safa, brother, Steve Hunt and wife Leslie, sister, Dalene Freeburg and husband Roy, sister-in-law, Vi Hunt along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Ellie was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Hunt.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hacienda Post-Acute for all their care and support they provided to Elden and the family.
Family and Friends are invited to view Ellie's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford with a Graveside Service on Thursday, June 13th at 9:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery; 19811 S. Cedar Ave, Laton, CA.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
