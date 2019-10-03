Elaine Sayama Reyes
January 8, 1959 – October 2, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Elaine Sayama Reyes, 60, of Lemoore passed away October 2nd. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To send flowers to the family of Elaine Sayama Reyes, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.