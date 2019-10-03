{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Sayama Reyes

January 8, 1959 – October 2, 2019

Elaine Sayama Reyes, 60, of Lemoore passed away October 2nd. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

Events

Oct 5
Visitation
Saturday, October 5, 2019
9:00AM-10:30AM
Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel
420 West D Street
Lemoore, CA 93245
Oct 5
Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
11:00AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
870 N. Lemoore Ave.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
