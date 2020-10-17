Elaine Ruth Schuck, 88 of Gresham, OR. passed away on September 29th, 2020. Elaine was born July 1, 1932 in Rome, NY to the late Arthur & Margaret Springer. She attended school in Utica, NY and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1950. She also earned an AA from College of the Sequoias. Elaine was married to John L. Schuck for 19.5 years. They started their family while stationed at various Navy bases, finally making their home in Hanford, CA where they raised their seven children, Susan, Kevin, Laurel, Cyndi, David, Sandee and Tim. After many years in Hanford, Elaine moved to Gresham, OR in 2016.
Elaine enjoyed many things in life. She volunteered at the Fleet Reserve in Lemoore every Sunday for Bingo. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Hanford for many years and of St. Timothy in Portland, OR. She loved her church family. In her spare time, she loved to cook, read, solve crossword and jigsaw puzzles and spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. During her years in Hanford she was never without a cat.
Elaine is preceded in death by her son David Schuck, daughters Laurel Schuck and Cynthia Nesci, sister Arlene Springer and brother Robert Springer. Elaine is survived by her sister Alma (Ken) Ingerham, her children and their spouses, Susan Schuck, Kevin (Gail) Schuck, Sandee (Jim) Proctor and Tim Schuck; her grandchildren Mindy (Brian) Kent, Kathy Nesci, Becky Nesci, Christopher Nesci, Jimmy (Rachel) Proctor, Joshua Proctor, Michael Schuck, Jacob Schuck, Kyle Schuck and Johnny Schuck. Two Great-Grandsons, Brody & Austin and Great-Granddaughter Abigail.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, private services will be held at a later date.
