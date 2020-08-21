Elaine Patricia Lance
June 16, 1935-August 10, 2020
Elaine Patricia Lance, 85 of Hanford, CA; born in Madison Illinois has passed away after a long battle with heart disease on August 10, 2020. She had a passion for cooking and would channel that passion through her readily cooked meals for people she loved and people she just met. She loved game shows and always dreamed of being on a game show some day. Though her travels were limited, she aspired to visit Hawaii someday. Though she could not live out those dreams, her last wish was to have her ashes spread throughout the Big Island of Hawaii.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Hernandez (Ronnie Hernandez)of Hanford, CA and Julie Lance (Efrain Cardona) of Kailua-Kona Hawaii. She also leaves behind her grandkids Tony Broyles, Terra Broyles, Phil Fitzhugh, Tyler Lance, Amber Lance, Jeremy Lance, Montana Lance Hoffman Michael Watson (Lynda Saenz) Brandon Nikonowicz (Raelene Nikonowicz) Chelsea Becker, and 17 grandchildren. In addition, she had 16 great-grandchildren which include, Alijah, Ruben, Lahaya, Joey, Neriah, Michael III, Madison, Troy, Kurt, Derick, and Zachariah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Willard Lance Jr., her brother Charles Ficker, daughter Jeri Renee Lance, and her three sons, James Willard III, John Paul Lance, and Jeffery Scott Lance. She was loved by her family and friends and will greatly be missed.
Services will be held on Saturday August 22nd at 1:00pm at New Testament Baptist Church (old YMCA) followed by a pot luck. Everyone is welcome to attend our celebration of her life
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.