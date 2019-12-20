Elaine Patricia Delp
April 15, 1945-December 16, 2019
Elaine Patricia (Carvalho) Delp, known as Punky to her family and childhood friends, born April 15, 1945, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Elaine, raised in Hanford, California, together with siblings (Carolyn and Robert), attended Hanford High School. She enjoyed sewing like her mother, was a dedicated member of 4-H and later a leader for her children in the organization. She completed her Associates Degree at College of Sequoias (1965), married Jack (1968) and started working (1987) for the City of Boulder City for 25 years. She loved going to plays and reading crime novels. She explored photography and painting, but mostly, she cherished time with all of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother (Edna) and her father (Alfred). She is survived by her husband (Jack) of 51 years, her children Lori (Dave), Jackie (Jim), Sheri (Dave), and Bear (Tara). Her legacy will carry on through her nine grandchildren Brendan and Lauren (Lori), Brooke and Jenna (Jackie), Danika, Trace, and Drake (Sheri), and Reese and Jack (Bear). She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held at St. Andrews Church in Boulder City, Nevada, on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 AM followed by lunch in the church hall. An open house will be held at the family home in Boulder City on Sunday, December 29. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations in memory of Elaine in her fight against myasthenia gravis to be given to Scripps Neuroscience Research at https://www.scripps.edu/support-us/give-now/ (enter “other” and “myasthenia gravis,” click “tribute gift” and enter “Elaine Delp.” If you wish to notify the family of your donation, please enter the family's Boulder City address.
Family and friends may sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
