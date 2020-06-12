Elaine Glover Kelly
April 11, 1925 – June 7, 2020
Elaine Kelly, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1925 in Upland, California to William Wayne and Gladys Belle Glover. She was raised in Glendale and attended Hoover High School, where she met Charles (Chuck) Kelly. After graduation, Elaine attended the University of Southern California, where she pledged Beta Sigma Phi, and remained a lifetime member. Chuck and Elaine were married in Columbus, Ohio on April 13, 1944… four years after meeting, and a few days after Elaine's 19th birthday! They married with anticipation of Chuck being ordered overseas in the United States Navy shortly after. Instead, he was ordered to Seattle, Washington for one year, before in fact being ordered to report to his ship in the Pacific.
After Chuck's return from Naval duty, the real adventure began. He settled into his role as the West Coast Buyer for housewares at the Glendale Sears Roebuck store, and she began the achievement of pregnancy and motherhood. Over the next decade they would welcome five sons; Charles, Jr., William, Patrick, Robert and James. She devoted the next several decades to raising her five rambunctious boys, and thoroughly enjoyed the journey of motherhood.
In 1957, Chuck was appointed the store manager of the Sears in downtown Hanford, where the family then relocated, and she continued her motherhood duties. Elaine became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hanford at that time, where she quickly developed an active participation. For many years following, Elaine was a member of 19th Century Roundtable study club, the Jolly Twos ministry, cooking for Wednesday night dinners, and more. In 1961, Chuck decided to leave Sears and pursue a real estate license; a decision they never regretted. That year, the family purchased a new station wagon and a house trailer and set out to see the country. They were away all summer, leaving the day after school was out and returning the weekend before school began… with just enough time to buy blue jeans and get haircuts for the boys who ranged in age from 5 to 15 years at that time.
Elaine always loved traveling and frequently did so when her boys were grown. She often traveled with friends and went on many cruises with Chuck. She and Chuck enjoyed many happy train trips with their travel companions, Wes and Dorothy Nichols. Over the years, she maintained many close friendships. Two of her closest long-time friends were Norma and Peggy, whom she enjoyed frequent lunch dates with.
Another of Elaine's favorite things was entertaining in their family home. Countless family holidays, and every Christmas for many years were spent by the fire in their formal living room. Chuck took his role as Santa Claus as seriously as she took hers baking and serving. She was always the last to eat and open gifts, because she devoted so much time and took care to ensure everything was just right for everyone else. Many of her fondest memories were of her children and grandchildren in her home during the holidays; she looked forward to it every year.
Elaine will certainly be remembered for her love of the color orange. Her love of this color was exemplified in many ways and evident to all who knew her. She had an orange “one” of just about everything, including her prized Pontiac Firebird. Her appetite like a bird will also generate many fond memories. Until her very last days, she was known for eating slowly, just one bite at a time, and gave the nurses a good giggle every day because she needed frequent reminders to keep eating.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles (of 68 years), and one of her sons, Charles, Jr. She is survived by 4 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren (7 boys and 8 girls), and 20 great-grandchildren (10 boys and 10 girls). A special thank you from the family to Valley Christian Home, where Elaine lived, for their loving care and support.
Remembrances may be sent to First Presbyterian Church; 415 N. Redington St, Hanford, CA 93230 or the charity of one's choice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Hanford.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.