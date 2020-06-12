× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elaine Glover Kelly

April 11, 1925 – June 7, 2020

Elaine Kelly, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1925 in Upland, California to William Wayne and Gladys Belle Glover. She was raised in Glendale and attended Hoover High School, where she met Charles (Chuck) Kelly. After graduation, Elaine attended the University of Southern California, where she pledged Beta Sigma Phi, and remained a lifetime member. Chuck and Elaine were married in Columbus, Ohio on April 13, 1944… four years after meeting, and a few days after Elaine's 19th birthday! They married with anticipation of Chuck being ordered overseas in the United States Navy shortly after. Instead, he was ordered to Seattle, Washington for one year, before in fact being ordered to report to his ship in the Pacific.

After Chuck's return from Naval duty, the real adventure began. He settled into his role as the West Coast Buyer for housewares at the Glendale Sears Roebuck store, and she began the achievement of pregnancy and motherhood. Over the next decade they would welcome five sons; Charles, Jr., William, Patrick, Robert and James. She devoted the next several decades to raising her five rambunctious boys, and thoroughly enjoyed the journey of motherhood.