Edwina Delores Bickner
May 20, 1934-May 15, 2019
Edwina Delores Bickner age 84, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. She is survived by her three children, Donjia Huffmon, Laurie Dounies, and Donald Bickner; her grandchildren, Justin and Eli Huffmon, Kristin Ochs, Ellie Vixie, Ashley Evett, and Anna Bickner; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bickner, and her parents Ed and Bonnie Rueb from Shafter.
Edwina was born on May 20, 1934 in Shafter, California. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Donald Bickner in 1952. Together, they ventured to Hanford, California, where she made a loving home for her husband and three children. She and Don later split their time living in Desert Hot Springs and Shaver Lake. Edwina was a dedicated Christian woman who spent years of her life devoted to serving her church family and those in need in various parts of the country and beyond by serving through Maranatha Ministries. Those close to her will remember her as a woman who was full of life--one who loved to sing (especially karaoke), host meals at her house, travel, and spend quality time with friends and family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled on June 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Auberry Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 34125 Powerhouse Rd., Auberry, CA. with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edwina's life. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any gifts or donations go to Edwina's favorite charity, Project Patch, 25 Miracle Lane, Garden Valley, ID 83622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.