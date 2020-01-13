Edward W. Dias
May 5, 1925 – January 9, 2020
Longtime Hanford resident, Edward William Dias passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 9, 2020, at the age of 94.
Edward was born May 5, 1925, in Hanford, CA to John and Gloria Dias. He attended St. Rose Catholic School 1930-1938 and graduated from Hanford High School in 1942. He was a talented athlete where he lettered in football and baseball. Upon graduation he received baseball and football college scholarships. His college days were put on hold when he enlisted in the US Marine Air Corp in 1943. He was stationed in the South Pacific flying missions in B25 aircraft. Upon discharge from the service he returned to college playing football at Menlo College in Stockton and baseball at the University of San Francisco.
Where city boy meets country girl, Edward married Eleanore Luiz of Hardwickaton in 1950. They were blessed with three children, Eddie, Cheryl, and Donna. The family made their home in the neighborhood of El Rancho Park. Edward worked for Granny Goose Foods. He and Eleanore were faithfully involved as Eucharistic Ministers with Immaculate Heart of Mary Church along with many years of service at St. Vincent de Paul. Being the proud parents and grandparents, you could always find the two in the stands rooting for their loved ones.
Edward enjoyed the life of golf, playing cards, watching all his favorite teams on TV, and treasured the many gatherings of friends and family. He and Eleanore enjoyed traveling and took many memorable trips with their good friends, Gene and Wanda Raineri. Until Ed's final days they would play Hand and Foot card games with their dear friends, Leo and Veronica Parolini.
Edward was a kind, gentle soul of a man who would pray the rosary every day. He would always greet everyone with a smile. He was a true gentleman, always speaking kindly of others and almost never forgetting anyone's name. Edward was very proud of his Portuguese heritage and in serving his country. A highlight was when his son Ed took him on the Honors Flight to Washington D.C.
Ed and Eleanor had a “TRUE” love story that most people may never have. They celebrated their 70 year wedding anniversary this past New Year's Day.
One of Ed's heroes was the baseball legend Lou Gehrig. He would often quote Gehrig's famous “Luckiest Man On Earth” speech and felt he had been the luckiest man on earth as well.
Edward Dias is survived by his wife Eleanore, one son Edward Dias, Jr. (Katie), two daughters Cheryl Vagt (John), and Donna Landers. Grandchildren Hunter and Katelyn Dias, Lindsay and Lacy Vagt, Conner Landers (Jenn), Carson Landers (Joni). In addition, the families of Casey, Clay, and Chase Landers. Six great grandchildren Mariah Aguilar (Nick), Mason, Jayden, Landon, Dylan, and Charlie. Two great-great grandchildren Brian and Peyton. He is also survived by two brothers, John Dias (Lucy) and Gene Dias (Elaine) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria Dias, his sister Gloria Gomes, and his son-in-law Chuck Landers.
A Rosary for Edward will be said on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 p.m. also at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford.
