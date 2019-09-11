Edward Marshall Collins
September 26, 1967 - September 6, 2019
Edward "Ed" Collins, of Lemoore, California passed away at the age of 51 on the 6th of September 2019 from complications after battling cancer. Ed was born on September 26, 1967 in San Diego, California to John and Gwen Collins. After being together for four years, Ed married the love of his life and soul mate Susan Silveira on May 16, 2019. Even though their time together was short Ed was an automatic father to Susan's sons Bradley and Tommy Mattos. Not having kids of his own, he took on the role of dad and never looked back. He was very proud of both boys and loved them like his own. He was a lover of the outdoors and animals. He cooked every chance he could and he was good at it. He loved playing golf and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Collins, stepsons Bradley and Tommy Mattos, of Lemoore, parents John (Joan) Collins of Florida and Gwen Collins of Lemoore California. He is also survived by multiple siblings: Lori (Fred) Perez of Ventura, California, Angela (Dean) Lisk of Ashley, Illinois, Laurel (John) Watkins of Mission, Texas, Jonathan (Jamie) Collins of Rogers, Arkansas, Joann Anderson of Pace, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel, 420 W. "D" Street Lemoore, California on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kings SPCA Halfway House 9071 16 l Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245 .
