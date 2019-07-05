Edward C Brixey
September 15, 1947-June 21, 2019
Edward Carson Brixey, known to many as Papa Ed, passed away June 21, 2019 at the age of 71. Ed was born September 15, 1947 to Carl and Mae Brixey in Anaheim, CA, but grew up in the Grangeville area and graduated from Hanford High School in 1965. He married Leslie Cooper in 1967 and raised three (3) children in the Hanford area.
Following service to our country as a United States Marine Reserve, he began his professional work. First as a mechanic, then moved into trades as a welder, where he spent the remainder of his career mastering his craft. Ed was a prominent figure in the community of Armona. He served two terms on the Armona School Board, helped coach Armona Little League, and was very active in Armona 4-H Club as a Livestock Leader. Ed loved to be outside in nature hunting and fishing.
Ed married Dustye Rouch in 1992 and became step-father to her two (2) daughters. He was a member of Lemoore Sportsman Club and was very active with their shooting range. After his retirement from the Union, he started operating his own successful business: Hanford Welding.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Dustye Brixey and Jennifer Rouch.
He is survived by his children: Leeann (Monte) Paden of Hanford, Melissa Brixey (Oscar) Lucio of Hanford, Christopher (Anna) Brixey of Reno, Kim (Steve) Batty of Visalia and his sister, Faye Stokes of Visalia and her two children Laura Bryant and James Stokes. He is also survived by nine (9) grandchildren: Tyler Brixey, Taylor Martinez, Margaret Lucio, Connor Paden, Anikha Paden, Zechariah Paden, Micah Paden, Katherine German, and Brooke Rouch as well as four (4) great grandchildren. Ed loved to cook, enjoy good good, and dance. Join us in A Celebration of Life held on August 10, 2019 at 5:00pm at Laton Lion's Hall, 6345 Nares Ave, Laton, CA.
