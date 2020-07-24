Edward Bryan Gibbs, Jr.
0 entries

Edward Bryan Gibbs, Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0
Edward Bryan Gibbs, Jr.
 
January 18, 1959 – July 21, 2020
 
 
Edward Bryan Gibbs, Jr., 61, of Lemoore passed away July 21st. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Gibbs, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News