Edward B. Rogers
April 23, 1950-November 2, 2019
Edward B. Rogers Retired Clovis Firefighter and veteran of the US Navy and Air National Guard, died unexpectedly on November 2, 2019 at the age of 69 in his home in Lemoore, CA.
Ed is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Rogers; his children, Steven, Stephanie, Jason, and Jeffrey; and his 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren plus his brother John Rogers. He is predeceased by his brothers, David Lawson and Jimmy Rogers.
Ed was born in Princeton, KY on April 23, 1950 to James T. Rogers and Sarah Greathouse.
Ed served his community in numerous ways, from his 4 years in the US Navy, 22 years in the Air National Guard, and over 30 years as a firefighter. Ed retired as a Battalion Chief from the Clovis Fire Department in 2005. He also spent numerous years leading the Fresno City College Fire Academy where he helped train hundreds of future fire fighters. Ed also served his local hometown as he was appointed to the city planning commission in Lemoore, CA.
Ed loved his family, racing, and any way he could serve others.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on November 24 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building at 808 4th Street in Clovis, CA. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to The Make a Wish foundation at www.wish.org.
