You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eduviges "Dube" Salinas
0 entries

Eduviges "Dube" Salinas

September 22, 1935 - January 12, 2021

  • 0

Eduviges "Dube" Salinas, 85, of Selma passed away on January 12, 2021. A private service was held on Monday, January 18, 2021. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Salinas Family.

To plant a tree in memory of Eduviges Salinas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News