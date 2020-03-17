Eddie Hovsepain
October 16, 1926 - March 7, 2020
Eddie Hovsepian aged 93 and from Selma, passed on March 7th, 2020. Mr. Hovsepain will have a graveside service on Tuesday, March 17 at Floral Memorial Park.
