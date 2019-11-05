{{featured_button_text}}
Early P. Ray

Early P. Ray

April 15, 1933 – November 3, 2019

Early P. Ray passed away in Hanford, CA on November 3rd, 2019. Early was born in Paragould, Arkansas on April 15th, 1933. The Ray family moved to Hanford, California when Early was 8 years old and he graduated from Hanford High school in 1951. In 1953, Early joined the U.S. Army and rose to the rank of First Sergeant in a very short time working as a Cryptographic Specialist in Europe during the Korean war. Upon being discharged in 1958, Early returned to Hanford where he met and married Shirley Ray and where they raised two children Rebecca (Becky) and Steven. Early went to work for Kings County rising to become the Purchasing Manager for the County of Kings and retiring after 37 years. Early couldn't stop working completely and went to work for Enterprise Rental Car and worked another 19 years before finally enjoying being retired. Early picked up playing the Banjo and singing which helped keep him busy in his later years. He was a member of both Glad Tidings and Calvary Christian Center churches. He spent countless hours volunteering his time and skills at both.

Early was preceded in Death by his loving wife Shirley Ray, parents E P and Georgie Ann Ray, his sister Lucille Parks, and brother Earl Ray. Early is survived by his sister Ann Hodges, his loving friend and companion Betty Easterwood, daughter Becky Thompson, son in-law Peter, son Steven Ray, daughter in-law Cara and grandchildren Trent (BryAnn), Tristan, Forrest, Aaron (Breann), Lacey (Joseph), Logann, and Lauryn along with great grandchildren Casen, Grey, Braxton, Beckett and Kori.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday November 8th at 10:30 a.m. at the South Valley Community Church in Lemoore, followed by a lunch reception. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

